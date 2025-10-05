Listen Live
Kirk Franklin Releases Highly Anticipated Viral New Single "ABLE"

20X Grammy Award Winner Kirk Franklin Releases Highly Anticipated Viral New Single

Published on October 5, 2025

According to thebellereport.com

Kirk Franklin returns with “Able,” a powerful anthem anchored in rich melodies, a timeless message. This song is a declaration of faith that no matter the challenge, God is still ABLE.

Kirk Franklin shares, “‘Able’ is a celebration of God’s faithfulness. Sometimes we get so caught up in what we’re waiting on, that we forget to thank Him for what He’s already done. This song is a reminder that He’s still providing, still healing, still making a way, no matter what it looks like. I pray it lifts your spirit the same way it lifted mine while writing it.”

“ABLE” is available for streaming and purchase now.

