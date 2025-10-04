Listen Live
Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Published on October 4, 2025

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Ric Tapia

INDIANAPOLIS–Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been arrested over an incident that happened early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation Washington Street around 12:30 am. He was taken to a hospital shortly after being injured.

“Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives,” said IMPD Saturday afternoon.

The other man involved in the incident came away with lacerations. Both men have been receiving medical treatment. Reports from the scene indicated that Sanchez was aggressive and not cooperating with police officers initially.

Sanchez is 38 years old. He has been serving as a color analyst for FOX Sports. He was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to broadcasting, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He played his college football at USC from 2005-2008.

