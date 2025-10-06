Listen Live
Local

Beech Grove Woman Charged After Dog was Found Dead in Tote

Beech Grove Woman Charged After Her Dog was Found Dead in Tote

Court documents say Kiley Dodd was arrested last week and has been charged with animal cruelty.

Published on October 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged after a dog was found dead in a tote full of chemicals last week.

According to recently obtained court documents, police went to a home in Beech Grove after a caller told them that someone put the dead dog in a blue tote and left it at her work.

Police say they spoke to Kiley Dodd who told officers that she found the tote with her dog inside near her vehicle as she was leaving work. Officers said the animal was wrapped in blankets and covered in “some type of chemical and maggots.”

Dodd claimed she got into an argument with someone and believed that they were the one who put the dead dog in the tote. She also said there was a note left on the tote that read “For Kiley, here’s your dog,” but she had since lost it.

Police then reached out to the person whom Dodd said was responsible, but that person told officers that they had not seen Dodd or the dog for months.

When police interviewed Dodd again, she changed her story and said her dog had just died and she didn’t know what to do with it. Dodd apparently kept the dog at an apartment that she was not always at and would only go to check on it occasionally.

Dodd was arrested and has been charged with cruelty to an animal. Online court records show she was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. She posted bond at $150.

Animal control took possession of the dog’s body during the police investigation.

