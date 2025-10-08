Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot Tuesday night inside a CVS at Linwood Square on East 10th Street, according to Indianapolis police.

Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. and found two females in stable condition. A man who was also shot later showed up at a hospital.

Police say a disturbance inside the store led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators say there’s no ongoing threat to the community and ask anyone who was inside the store to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured was originally published on wibc.com