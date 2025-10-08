Listen Live
Local

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. and found two females in stable condition.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy CVS Shooting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot Tuesday night inside a CVS at Linwood Square on East 10th Street, according to Indianapolis police.

Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. and found two females in stable condition. A man who was also shot later showed up at a hospital.

Police say a disturbance inside the store led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made, and detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators say there’s no ongoing threat to the community and ask anyone who was inside the store to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close