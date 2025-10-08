Red Cross Urges Blood Donations to Fight Fall Supply Drop
INDIANA — The American Red Cross is urging Indiana residents to schedule a blood donation now to help ensure a strong and consistent blood supply for patients in need.
As busy fall schedules and upcoming school breaks reduce donor turnout, the Red Cross is stressing that the need for blood remains constant—even if emergencies aren’t making headlines.
Blood has a short shelf life and must be collected regularly from volunteer donors. The Red Cross typically sees a drop in donations as people settle into their autumn routines and begin making holiday plans. Furthermore, the persistent threat of hurricanes this month highlights the potential for collection disruptions, which can have immediate and serious consequences for those seeking medical care, including trauma victims, cancer patients, and others undergoing surgery.
You can prepare now and help save a life this fall by making an appointment to donate blood, platelets, or plasma.
To Schedule Your Donation:
Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. The Red Cross is also offering special donor incentives until October 19: All who come to donate will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. From October 20–November 16 donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.
Upcoming Indiana Blood Donation Opportunities (October 16–31)
To find a donation center near you, check out the following locations:
Bartholomew County
Columbus: 10/21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., The Commons | 10/23, 1 p.m.–5:30 p.m., District 6 Event Space
Boone County
Whitestown: 10/25, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Hussey-Mayfield Library-Whitestown Branch
Delaware County
Muncie: 10/21, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital | 10/22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., YMCA of Muncie | 10/29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Freedom Point Apostolic Church
Hamilton County
Fishers: 10/16, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., IU Health Fishers | 10/28, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Sun King Brewing
Sheridan: 10/21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Majestic Care of Sheridan
Westfield: 10/30, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent YMCA
Hancock County
Greenfield: 10/20, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Hancock County Fairgrounds
Hendricks County
Avon: 10/24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., IU Health West Hospital
Brownsburg: 10/27, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Church At Main | 10/30, 12 p.m.–6 p.m., Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge
Henry County
Middletown: 10/28, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Shenandoah High School
Jennings County
North Vernon: 10/20, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., Senior Citizens Center
Johnson County
Franklin: 10/20, 2 p.m.–6 p.m., Johnson County Public Library
Lawrence County
Bedford: 10/16, 2 p.m.–7 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Mitchell: 10/20, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., First Baptist Church – Mitchell
Madison County
Anderson: 10/17, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., Hoosier Park | 10/31, 12 p.m.–4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College
Lapel: 10/23, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Ford Street United Methodist Church
Marion County
Beech Grove: 10/24, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Hornet Park Community Center
Indianapolis: 10/16, 1 p.m.–7 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds | 10/19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Arthur R. Baxter YMCA | 10/22, 1 p.m.–6 p.m., Jordan YMCA | 10/23, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., American Red Cross & Riley Hospital | 10/30, 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Riviera Club | 10/31, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital
Monroe County
Bloomington: 10/18, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church | 10/22, 2 p.m.–7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church | 10/23, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., City of Bloomington Showers Business Plaza | 10/29 & 10/30, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Indiana Memorial Union | 10/31, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., City of Bloomington Showers Business Plaza
Putnam County
Greencastle: 10/22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Putnam County Public Library
Shelby County
Shelbyville: 10/26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., American Legion Post 70
Donor Information
All blood types are needed. Donors must be at least 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health.
Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or using the Blood Donor App.
