Otis Kemp Brings "Watch" to Life on Brand-New Music Video

Otis Kemp Brings “Watch” to Life on Brand-New Music Video

Published on October 11, 2025

 Known for blending his soulful gospel roots with the energy of Miami’s hip-hop scene, chart-topper Otis Kemp releases the official music video for his single “Watch” with Flo Rida, on his YouTube channel. The two South Florida hitmakers collaborated on this song, inspiring audiences to celebrate the powerful impact of God’s blessings, reflecting themes of personal testimony and joy. 

Otis Kemp says: “Watch’ is more than a song—it’s a reminder that when you think it’s over, God shows up right on time. The real blessings aren’t just money—they’re love, joy, peace, family, and life itself.”  

Hailing from Miami, FL, the soulful singer and songwriter continues to ascend as a fresh voice in the genre, with a gift for creating songs that resonate with listeners to embrace resilience, gratitude, finding hope and deeper spiritual connection. Hitting the airwaves with tracks like his breakout No. 1 single “Daily Bread,” along with his second No.1 single “Everything” with Lena Byrd Miles, both songs hit No. 1 on both Billboard’s and Mediabase’s Gospel Airplay charts in 2024. Kemp made history on “Daily Bread” as the first national No. 1 release by a South Florida independent gospel artist, and released his debut full-length album Meet Me in Miami in 2024. Garnering multiple Stellar Award nominations for his album and praise for crafting intimate visual portraits with heartfelt lyrical storytelling, his music bridges gospel, R&B, and hip-hop influences. “Church Parking Lot” with powerhouse gospel vocalist Tasha Page-Lockhart, is his latest single that has been another rising hit on the Gospel Airplay chart.   

