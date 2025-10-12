Brent Jones & The Best Life Choir Nominated for Grammy Awards

Congratulations are in store for Brent Jones as he and the Best Life Choir are nominated for the Grammy Awards in Gospel in multiple categories. He is nominated for best Gospel album, best Song “Praise in the Choir Stand”, album of the year and producer non classical of the year. Brent Jones co-produced this album along with Eddie Brown and Professor James Robinson. The song Praise in the Choir Stand has been high on the charts since its release this past year. You can hear the song on our Gospel radio stations across Urban One including Praise AM1310 95.1 FM Indy’s Inspiration Station. Congratulations to Brent Jones on this Grammy nomination.