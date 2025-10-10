Listen Live
Lifestyle

How To Get What God Is Giving | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “How To Get What God Is Giving

If you want something in life, then you must take action. My dear friend, the late, great Wally Amos. Wally, Famous Amos, The great cookie man said that you must act on your faith to maximize it.  When I interviewed him on Willie Jolly Wealthy ways podcast some years ago, he shared a lot of incredible ideas. One of my favorite was more people are waiting for God to drop something in their laps. Well, if they want something in their lap, they must put their lap where God is dropping stuff. He said that your faith must be put into action and that is when the power comes into play.  He said. Faith without works is dead today. Today take action on your faith and watch what happens. It will be amazing.  When you act on your faith.   

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How To Get What God Is Giving | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close