Ex-IU Captain Charged in Basketball Scam

Published on October 11, 2025

Todd Leary
NOBLESVILLE, Ind –– A father in Carmel says he trusted a former Indiana University basketball star with his son’s dreams, and nearly $50,000. Now that former star is sitting in the Hamilton County Jail.

Todd Leary, once a team captain under Bob Knight and later a radio voice for IU basketball, is accused of taking thousands of dollars for basketball training and an AAU team that never existed. Prosecutors say instead of delivering coaching sessions and forming a travel team, he kept asking for more money — and never issued refunds.

According to court records, the father first paid Leary $3,000 for training sessions. That turned into a $5,000 “lifetime” deal. Then came another $5,000 to build an AAU team Leary claimed would compete under the Indiana Elite banner. Police say no such team was ever registered.

The payments didn’t stop. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, Leary allegedly kept requesting more — this time for gym space and coaching fees. In all, investigators say the total hit $48,900.

Leary was formally charged Friday in Hamilton Superior Court with ten felony counts — five for theft and five for fraud, each tied to losses between $750 and $50,000. His bond is set at $25,000 cash or surety. He’s due back in court November 11.

This isn’t Leary’s first run-in with the law. He spent 11 months in prison after a 2010 conviction for misusing title insurance funds.

Leary played for IU from 1989 to 1994, shooting 42% from three-point range and helping lead the Hoosiers to the 1992 Final Four. After basketball, he transitioned into broadcasting, serving as a radio analyst for the program until 2009.

Now, the man once trusted with the ball is accused of breaking trust with a family who thought he could guide a young player’s future

