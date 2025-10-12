Listen Live
Camby Fire and Explosion Damages Four Homes

Published on October 12, 2025

Camby House Fire 1
Source: Madison Township Fire Dept. / Madison Township Fire Dept.

CAMBY, Ind. — A fire in Camby destroyed or damaged four homes and is under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as joined agencies to determine the cause of the fire, which ignited around 4:00 Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on Cardonia Drive after many 911 calls about a fire at a home. One home was spotted with heavy fire in the front. Due to the heavy fire and explosion, the flames rapidly spread to adjacent homes.

“Before crews could arrive, fire had spread inside,” Public Information Officer Brandon Perry with the Madison Township Fire Department said. “Shortly after our first arriving apparatus, there was an explosion that occurred.”

The fire heavily damaged two homes and moderately damaged two additional homes. The fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m.

“Luckily, there was nobody that was injured,” Perry said. “Because of working smoke detectors at early stages in the morning, everybody was able to get out.”

Investigators say this was an isolated incident. Madison County and Morgan County firefighters and deputies, along with the ATF, are investigating the fire. If you have any information, you can give the Morgan County Fire Department a call at 765-342-5544.

Camby Fire and Explosion Damages Four Homes  was originally published on wibc.com

