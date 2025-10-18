Fred Hammond Launches New Company
According to thebellereport.com
Gospel Legend Fred Hammond and Visionary Leader Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.
Launch New Media, Theater and Production Company
FBF&T: A Bold New Platform Decades in the Making
Gospel icon Fred Hammond and visionary leader Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. proudly announce the launch of FBF&T (Fred, Buster, Film & Theater), a groundbreaking film, theater and media production company rooted in faith, purpose, and storytelling.
This dynamic collaboration—more than three decades in the making—unites Hammond’s artistry with Soaries’ visionary leadership. The two first met in 1987, when Dr. Soaries managed gospel greats including Tramaine Hawkins, BeBe and CeCe Winans, and Commissioned—the legendary group that launched Hammond’s career. Their shared journey in ministry and purpose has now culminated in FBF&T, an entity dedicated to producing powerful, faith-based films that uplift communities and inspire transformation.
A New Chapter for Fred Hammond
Fred Hammond, whose soul-stirring music has ministered to millions around the globe, is boldly stepping into the world of filmmaking. With a mission to craft stories that inspire, uplift, and ignite faith, Hammond seeks to extend his artistic legacy beyond music into a new medium of visual storytelling.
