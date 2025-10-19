London Symphony Orchestra Releases New Album Shout For Joy
A Divine Fusion of Gospel and Orchestral Music
The power of gospel and the majesty of orchestral music unite in a historic new collaboration as the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) partners with Platoon to release SHOUT FOR JOY. This unprecedented new album brings gospel music together with an orchestra in a way never heard before — lifting hearts, stirring souls, and sharing communal joy through music. The albums lead singles “Hallelujah, You’re Worthy” featuring Lurine Cato MBE and “Gloria” featuring Evvie McKinney are available now; with the full project releasing Friday, November 7th.
