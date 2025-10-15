Ericaism | “I Love You So Much” — My Favorite Way to Tell the Truth

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

I’m just going to be honest — I say “I love you so much” a lot. But for me, it’s not just something sweet to say. It’s a little phrase that helps me tell the truth with love.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

I actually got the idea from Michael Jackson’s This Is It documentary. Every time he needed to correct someone, he would say, “I mean it in love.” I thought that was so powerful. He could be completely honest, but he always wrapped it in love. So now I do the same thing — it helps soften the blow when I need to be real.

People sometimes think honesty means you’re being mean, but that’s not true. When I say, “I love you so much, but please stop talking to me right now,” it doesn’t mean I don’t care — it just means I don’t have the energy for that conversation at the moment.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, I don’t say that to strangers. But my family? Oh, absolutely. I love them, but sometimes I just don’t want to talk anymore. You know those calls where someone just starts rambling without asking if you have time? That’s when I say, “I love you so much, but I really need to go.” It’s not rude — it’s just honest.

My co-host Griff cracked up when I said that on air. But it’s true! I even use it with my kids. They’ll come in late at night wanting to talk about school or what their friend said online, and I’m half-asleep thinking, “Lord, I have to wake up at 4 a.m.” So I tell them, “I love you so much, but not right now. You should’ve told me at noon!”

Sometimes, protecting your peace means setting boundaries — and doing it with love. It’s not mean to say, “I love you so much, but let’s talk about this tomorrow.” That’s how I protect my sanity and stay kind at the same time.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Even in my work, I use it. I get so many music submissions through my platform, Showcased Kingdom Music (SKM) — nearly 150 right now! My team listens to everything, and every now and then, we’ll hear something and think, “Maybe this person should try something else.” So I’ll say, “I love you so much, but there’s a standard.” You can make a joyful noise, but you have to make it in the space God called you to.

I believe honesty is one of the greatest forms of love. My dad raised me that way. He always told me the truth, even when it stung a little — and I’ve carried that with me. So now, when I need to tell someone their cooking isn’t great, I just say, “Sweetheart, I love you so much… but this is nasty.”

Related Article: Healthy Growth | Ericaism

Related Article: It’s Hard | Ericaism

That’s really what it’s all about — protecting your peace, speaking your truth, and wrapping it all in love.

So if you ever hear me say, “I love you so much,” just know… something honest is about to follow.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

✕

Ericaism | “I Love You So Much” — My Favorite Way to Tell the Truth was originally published on getuperica.com