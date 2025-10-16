Listen Live
Lifestyle

Readers Are Leaders | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Readers Are Leaders

Did you know that the average American reads one self-help book a year, while the average self-made millionaire reads one book, a self-help book, a positive book a month?  To change your thinking, it is essential to change what goes into your mind.  History has proven that readers are leaders.  The greatest leaders in history have been the people who have read more books.  Benjamin Franklin said, If a man empties his wallet into his head, no one can take it from him.  He said, The pennies you pour into your head will produce dollars you can pour into your wallet.  He said the greatest investment you ever can make is what you pour into your head.  See, it keeps giving great dividends. 

I implore you to go on a course, self-development, read more books, listen to more positive inspirational information.  You will then program your mind that your success is not only possible, but is doable, and your mind will give you steps to help you do it, and then you will see greater success. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Readers Are Leaders | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close