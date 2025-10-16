Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Readers Are Leaders“

Did you know that the average American reads one self-help book a year, while the average self-made millionaire reads one book, a self-help book, a positive book a month? To change your thinking, it is essential to change what goes into your mind. History has proven that readers are leaders. The greatest leaders in history have been the people who have read more books. Benjamin Franklin said, If a man empties his wallet into his head, no one can take it from him. He said, The pennies you pour into your head will produce dollars you can pour into your wallet. He said the greatest investment you ever can make is what you pour into your head. See, it keeps giving great dividends.

I implore you to go on a course, self-development, read more books, listen to more positive inspirational information. You will then program your mind that your success is not only possible, but is doable, and your mind will give you steps to help you do it, and then you will see greater success.

Readers Are Leaders | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com