Listen Live
Lifestyle

Feed Your Mind Wisely | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Feed Your Mind Wisely

 

Before you change your thinking, you have to change what goes into your brain, into your mind.  To change where you’re going, you must first change your thinking and then the way you do that is by changing what you put in your thinking process.  Your thinking affects how you act and therefore what you do.  Just as you change your weight and your health by what you eat, the same is true for your mind.   

You must fill your mind with the pure, the powerful, and the positive, healthy, inspirational, informational programs, and encouraging material to get rid of things that will kill your dreams and your negative thinking that comes with all of this sometimes.  Just as you are what you eat, you also are what you think about.   

Remember that your input determines your output.  Change your thinking and you’ll change your future and change your finances. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Feed Your Mind Wisely | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Wellness

BSwift’s Guys Guide With City of Indianapolis Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Benjamin Tapper

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close