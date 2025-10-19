Listen Live
Indiana Football Moves Up to #2 in Both Polls

Indiana Football Moves Up to #2 in Both Polls, Notre Dame Also Moves Up

Published on October 19, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team (7-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) has moved up to #2 in both the Associated Press and the AFCA Coaches Polls. This is the highest ever ranking for Indiana University football.

They did not get any first-place votes in the Coaches poll, but they did receive a team-record six first-place votes in the AP Poll. Indiana took control of the #2 spot after previously second ranked Miami fell to Louisville on Friday night 24-21.

Indiana has been nationally ranked in both the Coaches poll and the AP poll for a team-record 21 straight weeks going back to 2024. The Hoosiers are now 18-2 under Head Coach Curt Cignetti.

Ohio State remains #1. Texas A and M climbs to #3 followed by Alabama and Georgia to round out the top five.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are now 5-2 after knocking off USC Saturday night 34-24. They moved up one spot to #12 in the AP Poll and went up two spots to #13 in the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame faces 1-6 Boston College on November 1 while Indiana faces 3-4 UCLA this upcoming Saturday at noon.

Indiana Football Moves Up to #2 in Both Polls, Notre Dame Also Moves Up  was originally published on wibc.com

