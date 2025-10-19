Listen Live
Local

Car Crash and Shooting Injures People Outside Entertainment Club

Published on October 19, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and at least one person is stable after a car crash and shooting at an adult entertainment club on Lafayette Road in Indianapolis early Sunday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived near 37th Street after 3 a.m. Police say a man and woman were hit by the car that also crashed into the barriers outside The Pony.

A non-IMPD officer shot the driver. Both the woman and driver were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the man is stable.

Police are investigating.

