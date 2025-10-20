Listen Live
Entertainment

Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power

In this exclusive interview with NewsOne, Wendell Pierce reflects on his current acting roles, his future acting and the importance of activism.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Actor, philanthropist, and activist Wendell Pierce stays busy.

In fact, at the top of this interview, I told him he is probably the hardest working man in show business now that James Brown is no longer with us.

He chuckles at that assessment, but he also recognizes the validity in it. After all, Wendell Pierce is a man on a mission. He has roles he wants to take on and complete before he hangs up his bright and shining star.

Pierce was highly-lauded and made history as the first Black man to ever play main character Willy Loman in a Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman,” something he says he worked hard for all his life. He still has dreams of playing Shakespeare’s titular character Othello, as well as Walter Lee in Lorraine Hansberry’s classic “A Raisin in the Sun.”

A person who sets their sights that high has to be determined and dedicated to their craft , and those words describe Wendell Pierce to a “T.”

In this exclusive interview with NewsOne, Pierce discusses the importance of using his platform to advocate for social justice and the Black community; a scene from his role as Bunk Moreland on “The Wire” that he describes as one of the highlights of his career; and growing up with the musically talented Marsalis family and the way some of the Marsalis brothers teased him in his youth.

SEE ALSO:

Wendell Pierce: White Landlord Denied Harlem Apartment Rental Over Race

Wendell Pierce Addresses Obama’s Black Male Voters Message



Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power  was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close