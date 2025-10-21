Listen Live
Indianapolis Teenager Arrested for Fatal Shooting Last Month

Published on October 21, 2025

Austral Drive Shooting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a teenager was arrested on Monday for a fatal shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis in late September.

On September 30th after 4 p.m., officers arrived on Austral Drive, southwest of the I-465 interchange for West 56th Street, and they found 38-year-old William E. Deaton II, who died at the scene.

Investigators were told the 17-year-old ran off before officers got there. Officers tried looking for him, but no luck.

As detectives started investigating the shooting, they found out a woman went to meet the boy somewhere. He then pointed a gun at her, and she then screamed for help.

Investigators think Deaton went to help the woman out, and that’s when Deaton was shot.

