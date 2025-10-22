Love Holds On | Love Talk

On the latest “Love Talk” segment from Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell got real about the nature of love, reminding us that it isn’t always neat and tidy. She dove into how genuine love persists even through anger and disagreement, a message that resonated deeply with listeners.

