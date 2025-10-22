Listen Live
Love Holds On | Love Talk

Published on October 22, 2025

Love Talk GUMEC: Erica Campbell
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On the latest “Love Talk” segment from Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell got real about the nature of love, reminding us that it isn’t always neat and tidy. She dove into how genuine love persists even through anger and disagreement, a message that resonated deeply with listeners.

Campbell kicked things off with a classic scene from Harlem Nights, where Della Reese’s character still professed her love for Eddie Murphy’s character even after he shot her in the pinky toe. This memorable moment served as a perfect illustration of her main point: you can be furious with someone you love, but the love itself doesn’t just disappear. She explained that true love—the kind shared between family, spouses, and lifelong friends—is built to withstand conflict. It’s the feeling of being mad at your sibling but ready to defend them against anyone else.

She then painted a picture of love in action, referencing a popular meme of an elderly husband holding an umbrella over his wife while they’re visibly arguing. This, she explained, is what love looks like in difficult moments. It’s about continuing to care for and protect someone, even when you’re upset with them. Campbell stressed that disagreements are not an excuse to be mean or withdraw affection.

Finally, Campbell connected this enduring love to a higher purpose, referencing the scripture that “love covers a multitude of faults.” She described a love that is resilient, that holds on, and that redeems. It’s a love that might fuss and get on your nerves, but will always show up when it counts. Drawing the ultimate parallel, she pointed to Jesus’s sacrifice on the cross as the greatest example of a love built for the most difficult of times—a love that restores and holds on, no matter what.

 

Love Holds On | Love Talk  was originally published on getuperica.com

