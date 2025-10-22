Indiana Senate Republicans Lack Votes to Pass Mid-Cycle Redistricting

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senate Republicans announced Wednesday that they do not have enough votes to move forward with the plan for mid-cycle redistricting.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Senate President Pro tem Rodric Bray, saying that the votes aren’t there for redistricting, despite significant pressure from national Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, who have been encouraging Indiana lawmakers to redraw the state’s maps. This decision was announced today following months of political pressure from Washington.

This effort, which seeks to redraw the maps between the usual decennial Census periods, is aimed at potentially eliminating the state’s two Democratic U.S. House seats, thereby increasing the Republican total from seven to nine and bolstering the party’s national majority efforts.

The Senate’s decision to halt the measure comes as a result of significant public opposition. As of yesterday, nearly 20,000 Hoosiers had contacted state lawmakers asking them not to pursue mid-decade redistricting.

While the Senate remains the key holdout, with Bray’s leadership team being the primary obstacle, it was suggested that Indiana House Republicans were “more broadly supportive” of the plan. Furthermore, there was an indication that Governor Mike Braun was inclined to call a special session to address the maps.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who call the mid-decade attempt an improper “power grab.” Public opposition also exists, with a recent poll showing that a majority of Hoosiers oppose the federal calls for the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

“They understand exactly what it is, and it’s trying to change the rules of the game in the middle of the game,” Julia Vaughn, Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana, said. “They don’t like that. That’s not a Hoosier value. We play fair.”

Megan Robertson, Executive Director of Indiana Conservation Voters, is praising the Senate’s resistance to external pressure.

“Today’s news from the Indiana Senate is proof that Hoosiers are being heard. Lawmakers are standing strong against political pressure from Washington. It’s clear they care deeply about our state and are putting Hoosiers first. That’s something we can all be proud of,” Robertson said.

Robertson went on to express gratitude to the legislators who opposed the measure.

“We are grateful to members of the Senate who have listened to what Hoosiers across the state are saying loud and clear: mid-decade redistricting is unnecessary, unpopular and unfair,” Robertson added.

Finally, Robertson urged Governor Braun to focus on core state issues rather than the political battle over maps.

“We hope Governor Braun will embrace this opportunity to show the same kind of leadership, working with lawmakers to address real issues impacting families, like rising energy bills, property taxes and the cost of living,” she said.

Indiana Senate Republicans Lack Votes to Pass Mid-Cycle Redistricting was originally published on wibc.com