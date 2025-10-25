Listen Live
iHeartRadio Announces the Worldwide Premiere of “Better Afterwhile”

Donnie McClurkin is back with brand-new music

Published on October 25, 2025

According to thebellereport.com

iHeartRadio Announces the Worldwide Premiere of

“Better Afterwhile”

Donnie Mclurkin

Multiple award-winning gospel recording artist, pastor, and radio host Donnie McClurkin is back with brand-new music after a ten-year hiatus. His most recent chart success came through his collaboration with VaShawn Mitchell on the #1 hit single “See the Goodness.” Released in 2023, the song soared to the top of the Billboard Gospel charts, marking another standout moment in McClurkin’s celebrated career.

McClurkin’s highly anticipated new single, “Better Afterwhile” (Camdon Music/FairTrade Services), rolled out with a worldwide premiere on iHeartRadio Thursday, October 16. A global debut on iHeartRadio, one of the largest and most influential music platforms in the world, ensures the song will reach millions of listeners across multiple formats and streaming channels, generating strong exposure, immediate fan engagement, and nationwide airplay momentum from the very first spin.

