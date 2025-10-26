According to the bellereport.com

Jazz Icon Ben Tankard

Drops New Smooth Single and Official Music Video

“Can’t Get Enough”

From Forthcoming RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK Album

Ben Tankard, The Godfather of Gospel Jazz, has dropped another song that will keep the line dancing and the smooth jazz flowing. The platinum-selling, Stellar Gospel Awards Hall of Fame Inductee, GRAMMY®, Dove, NAACP Image, and Soul Train nominee has crafted a cover mix hit, “Can’t Get Enough.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” originally recorded by R&B superstar Tamia, is the song that ignited the viral “Tamia Line Dance,” which is now the favorite party line dance all over the world.

Tankard’s smooth version of “Can’t Get Enough” is available now on all digital music platforms. Watch his “Can’t Get Enough” official music video on YouTube here. This new groove is the perfect playlist addition for the holiday fellowship and family gatherings. “Can’t Get Enough” is the first single from Tankard’s forthcoming RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK album. RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK boasts 14 tracks of hits and fan favorite songs, re-imaged through the genius musicality of this pioneer of instrumental smooth Jazz and Gospel. You can preorder here now!