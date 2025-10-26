Listen Live
Music

Ben Tankard Drops New Smooth Single

Ben Tankard Drops New Smooth Single

Ben Tankard Drops New Smooth Single

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to the bellereport.com

Jazz Icon Ben Tankard

Drops New Smooth Single and Official Music Video
“Can’t Get Enough”

From Forthcoming RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK Album

Ben Tankard

 Ben Tankard, The Godfather of Gospel Jazz, has dropped another song that will keep the line dancing and the smooth jazz flowing.  The platinum-selling, Stellar Gospel Awards Hall of Fame Inductee, GRAMMY®, Dove, NAACP Image, and Soul Train nominee has crafted a cover mix hit, “Can’t Get Enough.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” originally recorded by R&B superstar Tamia, is the song that ignited the viral “Tamia Line Dance,” which is now the favorite party line dance all over the world. 

Tankard’s smooth version of “Can’t Get Enough” is available now on all digital music platforms.  Watch his “Can’t Get Enough” official music video on YouTube here.  This new groove is the perfect playlist addition for the holiday fellowship and family gatherings.  “Can’t Get Enough” is the first single from Tankard’s forthcoming RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK album.  RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK boasts 14 tracks of hits and fan favorite songs, re-imaged through the genius musicality of this pioneer of instrumental smooth Jazz and Gospel.  You can preorder here now!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close