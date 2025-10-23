Listen Live
Lifestyle

Persistence and Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Persistence and Perseverance

Today we’re gonna talk about how to reach your goals and dreams with ambition and hard work.  I say that without ambition, one starts nothing, and without hard work, one finishes nothing.  Therefore, those who stretch their backbone to reach their wishbone will make.  I believe that is critical, critical. 

First, you gotta have a goal of what you wanna achieve, followed by determination and persistence.  Persistence and perseverance are essential elements in the quest to turn a setback into a comeback.  It might seem like it goes without saying, but it needs to be said over and over and over again.  It needs to be said in the morning, at noon, at night.  And even, in fact, it needs to be said while you’re dreaming.  See, persistence is critical.  So never give up.  and you will start to win more. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Persistence and Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close