Woman Found Dead in Anderson Thursday Morning

ANDERSON, Ind.–A woman was found dead in Anderson Thursday morning.

Around 11:03 am, the Anderson Police Department says they were called to the east side of the White River near Main Street.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased white female along the riverbank. Officers secured the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division was called in to assist with the investigation,” said Anderson Police Major Caleb McKnight.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office is handling the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information that could aid in the investigation, you are asked to call Detective Cora Garcia at 765-648-6729. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

