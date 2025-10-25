Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A second Indiana University fraternity has been issued a cease and desist for reports of hazing.

The Indiana University chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was issued the cease and desist on Friday for incidents that the university said have resulted in at least three people getting injured and needing medical attention.

The IU Police Department has launched a criminal investigation. Officers believe the incidents happened at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in September and earlier this month.

Alpha Epsilon Pi had previous disciplinary probation for various infractions. They’re now the fourth organization on cease and desist.

All fraternity-related activities have since been suspended.

IUPD is asking anyone with information about the reported hazing incidents to call them at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents was originally published on wibc.com