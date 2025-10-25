Listen Live
Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

One person died in a crash on I-69 northbound a few miles north of Bloomington Saturday morning.

Published on October 25, 2025

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash on Interstate 69 a few miles north of Bloomington closed a section of the highway Saturday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69 north of the Sample Road interchange near the East Sample Road exit around 6 a.m.

INDOT said it was a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver. Indiana State Police confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

Indiana State Police closed I-69 between Wayport Road and Simpson Road. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto State Road 46 westbound to U.S. 231.

Those attending the IU football game are expected to experience traffic delays and are advised to avoid northbound I-69 and find alternate routes to Memorial Stadium.

