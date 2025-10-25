Listen Live
Local

IMPD: 2 Hurt in Friday Night Shooting on Indy's West Side

IMPD: 2 Hurt in Friday Night Shooting on Indy’s West Side

Police said two people are in critical condition from a shooting Friday night on the west side of Indianapolis.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home in the 1500 block of Bailey Drive around 11:10 p.m.

IMPD officers said they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were both reported to be in critical condition.

Police said several people were also inside the home during the time of the shooting, including two children younger than five years old. Officers also found handguns inside and outside of the house.

IMPD is investigating if the shooting was domestic-related.

IMPD: 2 Hurt in Friday Night Shooting on Indy’s West Side was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close