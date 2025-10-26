Listen Live
Indiana Teams Up with Creators to Fill Skilled Trades Jobs

Published on October 26, 2025

Ivy Tech Week With Tony Katz - Interview with Sue Ellspermann
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana leaders, educators, and social media stars are joining forces to tackle a problem facing the entire economy: the shortage of skilled workers in trades like welding, plumbing, and construction.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis Campus will host a special event called “The Toolbelt Generation.” The gathering is being put on by TikTok, the Skilled Careers Coalition, and SkillsUSA Indiana. Its main goal is to inspire people to look seriously at these high-demand careers.

The event will feature two different panel discussions. The first will have key figures like Dr. Marty Pollio, President of Ivy Tech Community College, and Stephanie Bothun of CareerWise USA. They will discuss how Indiana institutions are completely changing the way students discover and enter these technical career pathways.

The second conversation shifts to the digital world. It will show how platforms like TikTok are becoming an essential recruiting tool for the trades. The panel will feature popular skilled trades creators, along with Indiana culinary business owner Maci Runkel, who all use short videos to make these careers look exciting and accessible.

By bringing these perspectives together, the event will highlight the innovative ways Indiana is working to ensure the next generation of skilled workers is ready to thrive.

Praise Indy

