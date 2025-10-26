Listen Live
Local

State Police K9 Named "Barker" Has Died

Published on October 26, 2025

Indiana State Police

JASPER, Ind.–State Police at the Jasper District have announced that the K9 named “Barker” died on Saturday due to unforeseen medical reasons. They do not suspect foul play.

Barker’s partner was Trooper Jacob Lauer. Lauer describes Barker as a dual-purpose K-9 trained in both patrol duties and narcotics detection.

“Throughout his service, Barker assisted in numerous criminal investigations, narcotics seizures, suspect apprehensions, and community demonstrations. His work helped keep our communities safer and strengthened the bond between law enforcement and the public,” said State Police in a Sunday news release.

“K-9s are more than just working partners, they become part of our family,” said Lieutenant Brock Werne. “Barker served with unwavering loyalty, courage, and heart. His loss is felt not only by Trooper Lauer and those who worked alongside him but by our entire ISP family.”

State Police say they also stand with Lauer during this difficult time.

