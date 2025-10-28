WISH Parent Agrees to Buy WRTV; Expert: FCC License Has ‘Lot of Value’

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, Circle City Broadcasting, has agreed to buy competitor WRTV-ABC from The E.W. Scripps Company for $83 million.

Terry Heifetz is a senior lecturer in Ball State’s Media Department. He says he was surprised when he first heard about this.

“My first reaction was ‘wow!’,” Heifetz said. “This is this is kind of a big deal because each station has has long been a competitor to the other one and a pretty strong competitors to them for decades and decades.”

Regarding the $83 million price tag, Heifetz suggested it was a reasonable amount, despite the changing media consumption habits with more viewers streaming and getting news digitally.

“That does seem like a pretty good amount of money,” Heifetz added. “However, even though broadcasting isn’t what it used to be as far as a lot of people are steaming now, having an FCC license TV station still has a lot of value to it. It is a lot of money, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable, at least the way I see it.”

