Jennifer Ruth-Green Announces Run For Congress

Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green has entered the race for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District once again, positioning herself for a rematch in one of the state’s few Democratic-held seats.

Published on October 28, 2025

Jennifer Ruth-Green
Jennifer‑Ruth Green, a Republican, has declared her candidacy for Congress in Indiana’s 1st District — a region in northwest Indiana that has long been held by Democrats.

Green was previously appointed as the state’s Secretary of Public Safety under Governor Mike Braun in January but resigned in early September amid an ethics complaint from the Office of Inspector General accusing her of misusing state resources for her campaign.

Her announcement comes at a politically significant moment: the Republican-led state legislature is set to enter a special session beginning November 3 to consider redrawing the district lines after a directive tied to Donald Trump’s push for GOP-controlled states to seek electoral advantage.

Green also brings a military background, having graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and deployed to Iraq. She previously ran for the same seat in 2022, during which she won just over 47 % of the vote, compared to incumbent Frank Mrvan’s 53 %.

In her campaign announcement she wrote:

“After nearly winning a Biden district in 2022, I’m ready to finish the mission, flip northwest Indiana red for the first time in almost a century, and fight for the America we love.”

The 1st District is now one of just two congressional districts in Indiana (along with the 7th) that Democrats have held in recent years, making Green’s bid both ambitious and strategically timed.

Jennifer Ruth-Green Announces Run For Congress was originally published on wibc.com

