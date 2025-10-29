Indiana Special Session Likely Won’t Start Next Week

PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE–The Indiana General Assembly is not expected to be ready for a special session this coming Monday despite Governor Mike Braun saying he wanted a special session to get started on November 3 to discuss redistricting and tax compliance.

Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston released the following statement:

“House Republicans are working on scheduling and have been in communication with our colleagues in the Senate about the logistics of convening the General Assembly following the Governor’s call for a special session. Per Indiana code, the General Assembly has up to 40 days to conduct legislative business in a special session. Given the calendar and member availability, we will not be convening on Nov. 3 but are working within this general time frame as we consider the schedule.

During the 2022 special session, the Governor called the General Assembly into session on July 6, the Legislature convened on July 25 and session ended on Aug. 5.

Additionally, the General Assembly is statutorily required to convene for Organization Day on Tuesday, Nov. 18, which is the official start of the 2026 regular session.

As always, our goal is to accomplish our work in a way that is most efficient and cost effective for Hoosier taxpayers. Our plan is to have a legislative schedule out as soon as possible.”

Other Indiana Senate Republicans said they are trying to determine scheduling availability for the special session.

Braun responded to Huston’s statement and said the following:

“I appreciate the leadership of Speaker Huston and House Republicans as they prepare for the upcoming special session. The momentum and support across the General Assembly have become clear and I’m confident their thoughtful and responsible approach will lead to a successful outcome. I look forward to working closely with our colleagues in both the House and Senate to address these important issues and ensure Hoosiers continue to have strong representation in our nation’s capital,” said Braun.

Indiana Special Session Likely Won’t Start Next Week was originally published on wibc.com