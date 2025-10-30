Ugly Words | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of “Ericaism,” titled “Ugly Words,” Erica shared a words that cut straight to the heart, asking a simple yet profound question: where do ugly words come from?

The thought-provoking moment was sparked by an unlikely source, the classic movie musical Annie. While watching a scene where the young orphan lashes out at her new dog, Sandy, with harsh words, Campbell had a revelation. She realized that the hurtful language Annie used wasn’t her own; it was a reflection of the pain and neglect she had experienced. A child who has ugly words to say has likely had those same words spoken to them.



This “Ericaism” shines a light on a deep truth within our community. The harsh words we sometimes hear, or even speak, often have painful origins. Campbell explained that God does not create anyone with a heart full of negativity. Instead, these words are often planted by experiences of rejection, abandonment, or a childhood lacking in love. For many, these words are learned responses to trauma passed down through generations.

However, the message was not one of despair but of hope and empowerment. Campbell reminded her listeners that we have a choice. “We all have the ability to choose what we say,” she declared, emphasizing that we are free moral agents.

For those who have been on the receiving end of ugly words, she offered a prayer of healing and rebuke, affirming, “You are loved, valuable and necessary.” For those who have spoken them, she offered a path to redemption through God’s healing power.

The ultimate takeaway is rooted in faith: through Jesus, we can be made new. We can uproot the negativity, forgive those who hurt us, and choose to speak the language of Heaven. We have the power to reject the lies spoken over us and embrace the truth of who God says we are: loved, fearfully and wonderfully made, and redeemed. This powerful “Ericaism” serves as a reminder that our words have power, and so does our ability to choose love and restoration.

