According to the bellereport.com

MARVIN SAPP CELEBRATES GRAND RAPIDS STREET NAMING

IN HONOR OF HIS LATE WIFE, DR. MALINDA P. SAPP

Marvin Sapp recently returned to his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan to celebrate a street naming in honor of his late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp, as well as the 22nd anniversary of Lighthouse Full Life Center, the church that he and his wife founded. To commemorate that occasion, Sapp was the guest preacher at Lighthouse and facilitated the installation of an inscribed cornerstone on the church building.

The Grand Rapids City Council voted to name a portion of Madison Avenue Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Way. A statement from city officials said, “…her legacy of service, education and faith continues to inspire generations.”

Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp served Grand Rapids with commitment, energy and grace. She was a professor of psychology at Grand Rapids Community College, founding principal of Grand Rapids Ellington for Arts and Technology, and administrative pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center. Community service was always at the center of Lighthouse Full Life Center, which regularly provided outreach initiatives. Lighthouse remains a vibrant, community-focused church that is currently led by pastor RJ Marshall and his wife Kristan. Dr. Sapp was also a co-chair of the Grand Rapids Symphony Celebration of Soul event. As part of Celebration of Soul, the Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Award was established to honor individuals and organizations for their on-going diversity efforts and accomplishments. The award celebrates an organization or person’s distinguished leadership and on-going commitment to advancing engagement, inclusion and diversity.

Dr. Malinda P. Sapp’s commitment to service, which continues to inspire generations, was second only to her commitment to her children, Marvin II, MiKaila and Madisson.