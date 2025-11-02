Wall to Wall Stevie Wonder Sat, November 8 at 2-10pm
Wall to Wall Stevie Wonder
Sat, November 8 at 2-10pm
Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway & 95th Street, NYC
Symphony Space’s beloved annual marathon returns with a joyful, all-day tribute to the iconic Stevie Wonder. This “gift to the city of New York” (The New York Times) brings together music, dance, conversation, and more—all inspired by Wonder’s extraordinary legacy.
From chart-topping hits to hidden gems, the event will showcase a wide range of artists reimagining Stevie Wonder’s songbook through soul, R&B, hip-hop, world music, and beyond. Dive deep into classic albums, discover fresh interpretations, and experience a grand finale featuring a powerhouse ensemble performing some of his most unforgettable songs.
Join us for a day of nonstop Wonder. This event is free and no tickets are required but you have to get to the event in NewYork.
