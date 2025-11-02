School of Music at Miami Named as a Top Music School

According to thebellereport.com

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami

Named as a Top Music Business School by

Billboard Magazine for the Eleventh Year in a Row

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami continues to set a new standard for music schools by once again being recognized as a top music business school by Billboard Magazine. This is the eleventh time the highly regarded Frost School has held a place on the prestigious list, having been recognized each year since the list was first published by the leading music industry magazine.

The Frost School’s inclusion on Billboard’s list of the top music business schools follows a recent session held at the Frost School of Music campus in Miami titled, “Shaping the Industry: Alumni Panel on Career Pathways in the Music Industry.” The session, held in conjunction with the celebration of the University of Miami’s 100-Year anniversary, featured nearly 30 music business professionals who received the prestigious Frost School Centennial Medal in recognition of the contributions they’ve made in the industry and the legacy they continue to build following their graduation, which are true hallmarks of the Frost School.

Recently, the Frost School expanded its nearly 60-year-old Music Industry program to include a new variation of its increasingly popular undergraduate program, a Bachelor’s of Arts in Music Industry, which welcomes students who are passionate about music and the business side of the industry but don’t wish to also create or perform music as part of their coursework. At the Frost School, Music Industry program students also get real-world experience working with a host of student-run enterprises, including the record label, ‘Cane Records; the song promotion effort, Cat 5 Music; and live concert producer/promoter, Frost Sounds; and also benefit from a campus radio station, a concert production organization, numerous concert halls, the student-run Music Industry Association, and an active GRAMMY U community.

Today, more than 85 undergraduate and 55 graduate students are pursuing a degree within the Frost School’s Music Industry program, and as such, get to study with an esteemed group of faculty members, many of which hail from music industry careers at leading companies and institutions including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, SESAC, and The Mechanical Licensing Collective, with many still deeply involved in the field.