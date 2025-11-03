Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit Happens at Purdue University This Week

audioundwerbung

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit will take place at Purdue University this Wednesday and Thursday.

Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski tells Inside Indiana Business that Indiana is really the place to be in terms of deploying the nuclear supply chain.

“We have the demand and we have the financial input to be able to make it a reality. And so it’s not about if, it’s about how fast,” said Jaworowski.

She says Indiana’s energy needs are skyrocketing, which is fueled in part by artificial intelligence.

“What it says is that Indiana is really the place to be in terms of deploying the nuclear supply chain, manufacturing and making nuclear energy in the United States, and so all those folks from that ecosystem will be here,” said Jaworowski.

State leaders believe small modular reactors, or SMRs, could be a new form of nuclear technology that could power Indiana’s energy future and bring investment and jobs to the state.

A Purdue University study has identified eight current or former coal fired plants statewide as “intriguing sites” for SMR technology. Fort Wayne-based Indiana Michigan Power wants a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to begin exploring an SMR at its coal plant in Rockport.

South Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider says he’s excited about the possibilities.

“South Spencer is a very rural school corporation. [We’ve] got a lot of farms, which we’re very proud of. There’s not a lot of industry, so we do notice the brain drain. If this project comes to fruition, we’re very hopeful that South Spencer High School is going to be the first school in the state with a full nuclear energy pathway for our students, which would allow them to work in the field and hopefully work here in Rockport,” said Schneider who also spoke to Inside Indiana Business.

Jaworowski also said there will be workforce development announcements coming soon, but didn’t provide specific details.

“These are high paying generational jobs, really. When a nuclear plant comes to the state, there will be jobs here for 100 to 120 years, both in terms of energy and manufacturing,” said Jaworowski.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill to incentivize SMR development by letting utility companies raise rates to recover project costs on the technology.

Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit Happens at Purdue University This Week was originally published on wibc.com