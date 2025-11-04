Listen Live
One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Published on November 4, 2025

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.–One person was reported dead in a small plane crash north of Anderson on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in the 4200 block of County Road North 100 West.

Authorities, including Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene where they found a small aircraft on fire in a nearby field. The plane crashed into a tree line before hitting the ground.

