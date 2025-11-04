IN Vets Get Emergency Food Aid

Source: Purdue University / Purdue University

STATEWIDE – The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) has initiated an urgent program, Operation Emergency Food, to provide critical food assistance to veterans and their families impacted by current disruptions to federal food aid.

This short-term initiative is an extension of the existing Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) and is designed to address the immediate and essential food needs of MFRF-eligible veteran families facing the temporary loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Indiana stands with our Hoosier veterans, especially in times of uncertainty as federal changes to SNAP and furloughs impact families across our state,” said Jake Adams, IDVA Director. “Our commitment remains firm: no veteran should face these changes and challenges alone. Indiana is here, ready to support those who have served us with the same dedication they have shown to our nation.”

The IDVA created Operation Emergency Food to ensure that veteran families who depend on SNAP do not go hungry during the current circumstances. The program is set to remain in place for the duration of the SNAP payment interruption.

To qualify for this emergency food assistance, veterans or their families must meet MFRF eligibility requirements and be directly affected by the changes in SNAP benefits.

The IDVA is encouraging all veterans facing food insecurity to immediately apply. Interested veterans can seek support by:

Visiting the MFRF Application Webpage.

Calling the IDVA at (317) 232-3910.

Contacting their local County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO).

Veterans who are not currently receiving SNAP benefits but are experiencing food insecurity are also encouraged to apply through the MFRF Standard Application, which can provide financial assistance for housing, utilities, food, and other basic needs.

