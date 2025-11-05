Listen Live
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Vi...

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed that he was subjected to a drug test shortly after posting a video of himself dunking during his Achilles rehab.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed that he was subjected to a drug test shortly after posting a video of himself dunking during his Achilles rehab.

The All-Star guard, who is sidelined for the 2025-26 season following a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, shared the news on social media with a touch of humor:

“Post a video dunking, drug test a week later!”

The video, which marked a significant milestone in Haliburton’s recovery, showcased his ability to elevate off one foot and finish with authority which was a promising sign for his explosiveness and confidence.

While the timing of the drug test raised eyebrows among fans, Haliburton’s lighthearted post drew widespread attention and support.

The NBA’s drug testing policy allows for both in-season and offseason testing, though the league does not typically comment on individual cases.

For Haliburton, the test served as a reminder of the scrutiny that comes with being a high-profile athlete, even during injury recovery.

Despite the setback of missing the season, Haliburton’s progress has been closely monitored by fans and the Pacers organization.

His recovery timeline remains on track, with the team emphasizing patience to ensure a full return in 2026.

For now, the viral dunk and subsequent drug test have only added to the intrigue surrounding his comeback journey.

Tyrese Haliburton Reports Drug Test After Dunking Video Goes Viral was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close