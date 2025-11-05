The 2026 Soar Awards Announces 9th Television Taping

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Chicago, IL – The 2026 Soar Awards will tape its 9th annual ceremony on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis in Chicago, IL. Widely recognized in the gospel music community as the celebration, “where music, media, and ministry take flight,” the Soar Awards continues to honor the most influential voices across the inspirational music industry. The evening will be hosted by American Idol Season 23 Winner Jamal Roberts and Billboard Music Award nominated gospel star, Kierra Sheard.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the 2026 Soar Awards as we continue to celebrate the very best in music, media, and ministry,” says Soar Awards founder Justin Francis. “This year will be our biggest yet, filled with unforgettable moments that honor the legacy and future of gospel and inspirational arts.”

This year’s program will feature poignant musical tributes to gospel music legends Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond and Erica Campbell. They will honor Pastor Chris Harris Sr. of the Bright Star Community Outreach in Chicago for his vast community philanthropy.There will be a special tribute to Bishop Leonard Scott, who specializes in recording hymns and who is also the founder of the oldest existing black gospel label in the USA, Tyscot Records. Scott’s tribute will celebrate Tyscot Records’ 50th Anniversary—a milestone moment in gospel music history.

Several leading artists have already been confirmed to perform. Gold-selling artists such as John P. Kee, Dante Bowe, Le’Andria Johnson and Anthony Brown & group therAPy will be joined by gospel crooner Jason Nelson and quartet queen Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Sisters for a night of dramatic performances.

For the first time, the Soar Awards will expand its categories beyond music to celebrate outstanding achievements in Media and Ministry. The new fan-voted categories include:

· Media: Podcast of the Year, Personality of the Year, Influencer of the Year

· Ministry: Breakout Preacher of the Year, Preacher of the Year, Author of the Year

In addition, the Soar Awards will present its inaugural Ministry Honoree and the first-ever Ministry ICON Award in the inspirational media sector.

Musical categories will also broaden to spotlight the best in gospel and inspirational music, including Music Artist of the Year, Church Anthem of the Year, Most Played Song of the Year, Breakout Artist of the Year, and more. Final nominees will be announced in October 2025.

Launching alongside the awards show, the Soar Awards Experience will debut in 2026, featuring special events and activations leading up to the main ceremony.

The Soar Awards continues to raise the standard for celebrating music, media, and ministry—creating powerful, inspiring moments for audiences worldwide. The event takes place Monday, March 2, 2026, at Greenwood Oasis, 7621 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619. The pre-show starts at 5:30 PM and the main show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are available at https://soar.ticketlocity.com/browse

The 2026 Soar Awards Announces 9th Television Taping was originally published on praiserichmond.com