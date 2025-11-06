Listen Live
Buc-ee’s Eyes Greenwood for First Indiana Location

Buc-ee’s, the beloved Texas-based travel center chain, is planning to open its first Indiana location in Greenwood.

Published on November 6, 2025

Buc-ee’s, the beloved Texas-based travel center chain, is planning to open its first Indiana location in Greenwood.

Known for its massive stores, clean restrooms, and iconic beaver mascot, Buc-ee’s is set to bring its unique charm to the Hoosier state.

The proposed site is located near the Worthsville Road exit off I-65, a prime spot for travelers and locals alike.

The Greenwood location is expected to feature Buc-ee’s signature offerings, including an expansive selection of snacks, freshly made barbecue, and a wide array of merchandise.

While the project is still in the planning stages, the news has already sparked excitement among Indiana residents.

Stay tuned for updates as Buc-ee’s moves closer to making its Indiana debut!

