Listen Live
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on November 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

Via YouTube.com

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

News

DHS Uses Black Teen’s Video To Falsely Depict Black Youths As ICE Agent Hunters

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Entertainment

Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power

Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close