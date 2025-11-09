Pharrell Williams Brings Black Ambition’s Day to Miami
According to thebellereport.com
5th Annual Demo Day to Miami November 14 & 15, 2025
Pharrell Williams and Black Ambition will host the 5th Annual Black Ambition Demo Day on Friday, November 14, 2025, followed by the half-day Black Ambition Founders Forum on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at The Sacred Space Miami, located at 105 NE 24th St, Miami, FL 33137.
The two-day experience, presented in partnership with Visa, Louis Vuitton, Lennar Foundation, and Adidas, will bring together game-changing founders, visionaries, investors, and cultural icons for a celebration of Black ambition, underrepresented entrepreneurs, ingenuity, and ownership.
Since its launch in 2020, Black Ambition has:
- Supported 25,000+ entrepreneurs through programming and content
- Provided mentorship to over 1,175 founders through its Black Ambitionist accelerator
- Awarded millions in capital to 155+ startups nationwide
- Reimagined what access, ownership, and wealth creation can look like for underrepresented communities.
Join the Movement
To attend Black Ambition Demo Day & Founders Forum, visit blackambitionprize.com
Follow @blackambitionprize for behind-the-scenes coverage and live updates from Miami.
