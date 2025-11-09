According to thebellereport.com

Formerly Known As Kirk Franklin & The Family – THE FAMILY

Return After 30 Years To Release

TOGETHER FOREVER Album of Favorite Hits and New Songs

The Iconic group The Family (formerly known as Kirk Franklin and The Family) is together forever and has returned after 30 years to release an album of nostalgic hits and new songs. TOGETHER FOREVER is the reunion record of the ’90s multiple GRAMMY®, Stellar, NAACP Image, and Dove Award-winning ensemble who took the world by storm. Their urban contemporary sound, fueled by the writing and production genius of Kirk Franklin, became the soundtrack of an era in Gospel music that still holds a powerful impact today. The group’s self-titled debut album, KIRK FRANKLIN & THE FAMILY, was released in 1993 and spent over 100 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Gospel Chart, crossing over to the R&B chart. This was the first Gospel album to sell over 1 million copies.

The Family is the voice behind the hits “Conquerors,’ “Silver And Gold,” “Melodies From Heaven,” “Now Behold The Lamb,” and “Whatcha Lookin’ 4.”

“I am so glad they are back! Their stories have changed, but their sound is the same,” says Autumn Cannon Elmore, KGGR Dallas Radio Program Director.

Kisha Grandy–Lee, Dalon Collins, Carrie “Mousie” Collins, Darrell Blair, Teresa Rucker, Jeannette Johnson, Yolanda McDonald, Ramona Barlow White, “Mother” Shelia Brice, Demetrice Clinkscale, Nelda Washington, and Stephanie Glynn are the twelve voices who carry forward the mantel and legacy of The Family’s iconic status. Their reunion has afforded the group precious moments of reminiscing, renewing their mission, and sharing their personal stories of three decades of pain, power, and purpose.

TOGETHER FOREVER is produced by Ernest J. Lee (David’s Dance Music) and Kerry Douglas, CEO of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide is executive producer. Douglas’ Blacksmoke Music Worldwide is the label home of The Family and many more creative and collaborative projects including THE BLACKSMOKE COLLECTIVE album and forthcoming THE BLACKSMOKE COLLECTIVE CHRISTMAS Vol. 1.