The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 7, 2025

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks”

In this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back.  I recently shared with you that a setback is not the end of the road, but a bend in the road.  And as I talk about setbacks, I want to clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is.  See, a comeback is a victorious return, a recovery, a rebound.  So if a setback is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead.  And it is in those comebacks that you become the best, the greatest version of you. 

I know you may have had setback after setback, but it is not the end of your story.  I want you to know that if you do not quit, you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks.  And in doing so, you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you can imagine.  

 

