The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr Willey Jolley
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks”
In this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. I recently shared with you that a setback is not the end of the road, but a bend in the road. And as I talk about setbacks, I want to clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is. See, a comeback is a victorious return, a recovery, a rebound. So if a setback is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead. And it is in those comebacks that you become the best, the greatest version of you.
I know you may have had setback after setback, but it is not the end of your story. I want you to know that if you do not quit, you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks. And in doing so, you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you can imagine.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Definition Of A Comeback [VIDEO]
- Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Panic…Pivot [VIDEO]
- Dr. Willie Jolley Releases Music Video For ‘We’ll Get Through This!’
The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
-
It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa