10 Ways To Honor & Thank Black Veterans For Their Service

Every year on Nov. 11, America pauses to recognize the men and women who have risked their lives for the country. This Veteran’s Day, we give Black service members a special spotlight. From the Civil War’s United States Colored Troops to the Tuskegee Airmen and the countless Black soldiers who continue to serve today, their courage and sacrifice have shaped the course of American history despite that same country denying them basic rights at home. Read about 10 ways to honor and thank Black veterans for their service inside.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are over 2 million Black veterans in the United States today, making up about 12 percent of the veteran population. Their stories are as diverse as they are inspiring. Men and women who’ve not only fought on the frontlines but also led in technology, healthcare, business, and education upon returning home. Despite their contributions, Black veterans still face disparities in healthcare access, employment opportunities, and mental health support.

As NewsOne and other Black media outlets have continued to highlight, acknowledging this truth is part of the work. Real gratitude requires more than just a “thank you.” It demands that we actively honor their service through community care, advocacy, and investment. Veteran’s Day is more than remembrance. It’s a responsibility we owe to those who put their lives on the front lines.

So, whether you know a veteran personally or not, there are real ways to show appreciation that can make a lasting impact. Here are ten meaningful ways to honor and thank Black veterans for their service this Veterans Day and every day after.

10 Ways To Honor And Thank Black Veterans

Support Black Veteran-Owned Businesses – Shop, promote, or partner with businesses run by Black veterans to help build lasting generational wealth. Say “Thank You For Your Service” – A sincere acknowledgment reminds veterans their sacrifices are seen and appreciated. Hire or Mentor a Veteran – Offer mentorship or employment opportunities that help veterans transition successfully into civilian life. Volunteer with Veteran Organizations – Give your time to groups like the National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) or local chapters that support veteran wellbeing. Donate to Black Veteran Nonprofits – Contribute to organizations providing housing, healthcare, or job resources for Black veterans. Share Their Stories – Use social media or community platforms to highlight Black veterans’ histories and achievements. Attend Veterans Day Events – Show up in person to honor and connect with veterans at local parades, ceremonies, or community gatherings. Advocate for Policy Reform – Support legislation addressing racial disparities in veterans’ benefits and healthcare. Offer Free or Discounted Services – Business owners can show appreciation by offering complimentary services or discounts. Keep the Connection Year-Round – Remember that gratitude isn’t seasonal—stay in touch, offer support, and continue showing up beyond the holiday.

This Veterans Day and every day, honoring Black veterans means giving them their flowers now through action, advocacy, and continued appreciation.

