Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The last four years of Indiana University basketball has been a tough watch with the lack of shooting, modern playstyle, and signature wins. Darian DeVries appears to have things trending in the right direction already for the Hoosiers.

Indiana defeated Baylor in an exhibition game and then comfortably went on the road, in Chicago, and defeated Marquette 100-77 on Sunday afternoon behind Tucker DeVries 27 points and Lamar Wilkerson’s 23 points.

“They’ve gotten really good cohesiveness, they know what they want to get, they can play a lot of different ways. When you watch them, if the first option breaks down, second option breaks down, they keep moving and keep their spacing.” ESPN & Peacock’s Tom Crean shared on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not unprecedented for new coaches to succeed immediately in today’s college athletics between the transfer portal and NIL, but it sometimes takes some time to develop. Darian DeVries is fortunate to have his son, Tucker, that is a two-time conference player of the year and Conor Enright know exactly what he wants and aren’t afraid to use their voice to put everyone in the right position.

I’ve compared what we have seen so far from the Hoosiers to what we have seen from the Indiana Pacers since trading for Tyrese Haliburton. They want to move the ball, play a free flowing style of basketball that reacts to what the defense is presenting them, and sharing the basketball at a rate that makes it hard for defenses to defend.

Other topics that Jake discussed with the former IU, Marquette, and Georgia basketball coach:

If it was odd broadcasting a game for two schools he used to coach

An underrated trait that he noticed on Sunday compared to last year

Compares two current IU players to former Big Ten standouts

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally was originally published on 1075thefan.com