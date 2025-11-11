Listen Live
"White Christmas" Exhibition Featuring Rare Artifacts in Carmel

"White Christmas" Exhibition Featuring Rare Artifacts in Carmel

Published on November 11, 2025

Weisse Weihnachten, 1950Er, 1950S, Film, Weihnachten, White Christmas, Christmas
Source: United Archives / Getty

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Great American Songbook Foundation will host a free exhibition featuring rare artifacts from the 1954 film “White Christmas” from Dec. 1-20.

The exhibition, in the Traditions Senior Communities Songbook Gallery at the Payne & Mencias Palladium in Carmel, will showcase iconic and rarely seen materials from the classic holiday musical, including items on loan from the Rosemary Clooney House Museum.

Exhibit highlights include Irving Berlin’s custom-built transposing piano, original costumes and furniture from the set of White Christmas, and personal items belonging to Bing Crosby, such as a hat and pipe.

The display will also feature original musical arrangements from the film, on loan from Michael Feinstein, and unique holiday ornaments and a rare snow globe given to Rosemary Clooney by Berlin.

In partnership with Civic Theatre in Indianapolis, the exhibition will include custom-designed costumes and accessories from Civic’s 2024 stage production of “White Christmas.”

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays, except Dec. 4-5 when it will be closed for a special event. Admission is free, with tickets available online, by phone, or in person.

A film screening will be Dec. 4, featuring a live talkback and Q&A with Rosemary Clooney’s daughter, Maria Ferrer Murdock. Tickets for the screening are $10 per person and $5 for military personnel.

“White Christmas” Exhibition Featuring Rare Artifacts in Carmel was originally published on wibc.com

